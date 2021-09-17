Dozens of bags of mortar have been dumped on a dirt road leading to the North Sound, off Spinnaker Road in Prospect.

The Department of Environmental Health is investigating the illegal dumping of more than 50 bags of mortar along a dirt road near the Cayman Islands Sailing Club.

The DEH reminds the public that Section 4 of the Litter Law (1997 Revision) states, “Whoever throws down, drops or otherwise deposits and leaves any litter in or into any premises owned or occupied by another without the consent of that other person, the proof whereof shall lie on the person charged, is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of five hundred dollars or to imprisonment for six months.”

