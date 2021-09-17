We’ve heard the phrase “guided by the science” over and over during the past 18 months, which is why government’s decision to “pause” Cayman’s border reopening plan makes little sense. It’s a decision we believe was based on fear rather than logic; one that will have dire consequences for all of Cayman.
Premier Wayne Panton on 14 Sept. announced government’s decision to keep Cayman’s borders tightly restricted, following a spate of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. In one breath, the public heard that “this is the new normal” and that locally transmitted cases will be a daily occurrence that we must come to grips with when visitors return to our islands, en masse. But then – in the next breath – we heard that the country would be tightening its current restrictions and not opening borders to commercial air traffic through at least the end of the year.
While we respect government’s aim to protect Cayman’s people – and we certainly wish everyone impacted by these recent cases a speedy recovery – government’s leaders appear to be contradicting themselves.
While the fear in the community is understandable, it is not necessarily rational or proportionate to the threat now posed by the coronavirus.
No doubt, the inboxes and WhatsApp feeds of the islands’ leaders are filled with emotional pleas for extreme action.
And that, more than anything, is what has driven the damaging decision to delay the border reopening.
The reality is that these incidences of community transmission were an entirely expected eventuality that we, as a community, have been preparing for, for the best part of a year.
14 Oct. was penciled in as the substantive reopening date and nothing that has happened in the past week really altered the case for sticking to that timeline.
The tourism industry and those that rely on it for their livelihoods have waited long enough.
COVID, unfortunately, is here to stay and the risk in January will be no different than it is today.
We are as ready as we will ever be.
Government, with the help of the UK, has provided a means to reduce the risk of death from COVID-19 for Cayman Islands residents to almost zero.
Those who have resisted encouragement to get vaccinated have put great store in the principle of personal freedom of choice.
The data and the relative risks have been well articulated. At this point, anyone who chooses to remain unvaccinated is choosing a higher level of risk.
Perhaps that is their prerogative.
It would be sad and tragic if Cayman were to open its borders and we were hit with a dozen or so deaths from COVID among the unvaccinated – something other small island territories have experienced.
But the elevated risk is something that many of those who insist they will not get the jab, say they are prepared to take.
In the same way that we don’t ban cars because some people drive without seatbelts, we can’t continue to close the island off to the world because of COVID-19.
The vast majority of people in the Cayman Islands have willingly accepted and respected enormous limitations on their own freedoms during the pandemic.
The right to travel, the right to a family life, the right to make a living are all fundamental entitlements that continue to be impacted. It is time for those rights to be restored.
Government has done all it can. It has kept the virus from Cayman’s shores for over a year, it has provided gold-standard vaccines free of charge and it has given ample time and opportunity for every adult to take them.
The purpose of that effort was to prepare for the reopening of the island and the return of COVID-19.
As both the premier and governor pointed out last week, a rise in infections and the return of masks and social distancing were inevitable at some point.
COVID-19 is not going away any time soon. While we have been cloistered behind closed borders, the world has been learning to live with it.
Now that our bubble has been punctured, we must accept the new reality.
Getting vaccinated (potentially on an annual basis), wearing masks in crowded environments and self-isolating when we are sick are among a long list of sensible precautions everyone can take to keep themselves and their families safe.
No-one is trying to diminish the seriousness of the coronavirus. Cayman’s healthcare system had ample time to prepare and has the capacity to deal even with an unlikely large-scale outbreak. The availability of vaccines ensures that the threat from COVID-19 is now comparable to a variety of other health risks that we accept every day. And we have the ability to control and reduce that risk further through mask-wearing and social distancing, as and when needed.
Delaying the reopening date won’t change that and is unlikely to move the needle much on the island’s vaccination rate, which is already among the highest in the world.
Cayman has done an exemplary job at every stage of this pandemic, but the days of prevention are now gone. COVID-19 is in our community, even with the borders closed. Handling the reopening is the final hurdle. We must have the courage to take that leap.
Spot on. Unfortunately, your words will fall on deaf ears. CIG will not listen and the restrictions on visitors will continue. This action continues to put multiple businesses at risk of losing everything. Many are already on the edge of the cliff, barely hanging on; I expect this is the push that will send them falling head over heels to ultimate destruction.
As stated in the article, Cayman has spent the better part of a year getting prepared to reopen. Moving the mark to January (or even later in 2022) will not change anything. Covid will not be gone by then, it will never be gone, living with it will become part of life. The alternative is to allow this wave of Covid to burn through the island, keep the border closed indefinitely and someday reopen. At that point, Cayman will be the land the world forgot.
Visitors are angry at Cayman, they have planned to return, made reservations, and cancelled reservations multiple times. It is my opinion that many, in fact most of these people will not return. They have or will move on to other destinations where they are welcome. The message is clear that visitors are not welcome in Cayman and why would anyone wish to travel to and spend money in a place where they have been turned away time after time?
From this point forward believing anything the government says will be difficult.
Would someone in government please answer this question that many of us want to know the answer to: Rather than trying to do somersaults to figure out ways to accommodate the unvaccinated, why not just require ALL incoming travellers to show proof of vaccination (or proof of having had the virus and recovered, thereby having natural immunity)? The endless catering to the unvaccinated is a so-so strategy at best, seeing as time after time, people test negative before flying in — and then positive upon landing. It’s just not plausible that SO many people could have gotten infected during the 3-day-before-flight testing window. Clearly, the testing is inconsistent or something. So, why not switch to mandatory vaccination for all those flying in? Yes, I know: Vaccination doesn’t stop 100% of the virus — but according to the science that’s been endlessly trumpeted, vaccination stops the VAST majority of the illness and leads to only minor problems for the comparatively few breakthrough cases. We MUST learn to live with the virus, and this seems the most practical way.
This is why I stopped supporting the compass.
I commented on a previous article and it was conveniently omitted along I am sure with this submission.
It is brutally obvious the compass a media who’s job is to not take sides HAS IN FACT TAKEN A SIDE. I guess its about who lines your pockets.
We the more silent majority opinion is that the government and the people of the Cayman Islands are not ready for Delta. It’s not just Cayman, it’s every place that has tried this experiment of opening up and all are failing at one level or another. Look at Bermuda right now.
Some of our issues are self inflicted and the same CITA could help fix this. In my opinion we need to devise a proper strategy for handling inbound traffic. Currently the “trust” system is not working. So the first thing I would do is get rid of self isolation’s and next quarantine at non government facilities. None of this can be properly trusted.
The Oct 14th system that was planned was an abject failure from the get go. It would have created a catastrophe the likes the Cayman Islands had never seen. We need something different. People cannot simply come in a walk directly into the Cayman Islands like they did before. We are living now in a different environment.
Here is the #1 issue we need to realize. Vaccines will only work truly if we have a much higher level. I hear people saying 80% but I believe it needs to be closer to 90%. I think if people like CITA want to scream they need scream at the unvaxxed and beg CIG to mandate vaccines. If foreign workers are unvaxxed and won’t take vax then you have 30 days. Please leave the Cayman Islands. All Caymanians unless given a medical permit blessed by the CIG MUST get vaccinated. Period and full stop.
The next thing is boosters. We need them for the elderly and immuno-compromised and others. Vaccines have a useful life of 6 to 8 months.
After that we need to see how we do with kids. Can we vax down any lower than 12?
What the problem is honestly with the Oct 14th situation is that a PCR test 2 days before is basically useless. You can contract covid in the airport on a flight on the way to the airport where you could appear clean and be a virus petrie dish. I do not even know if a PCR could detect the virus that early in its development.
Our aim should not be to eliminate 100% of virus coming in but 75% to 90% so that detection after and elimination is attainable. If we are at only 20% to 30% we are so screwed it ain’t funny. We will be quickly overwhelmed and what you fear the most, a next lockdown, will be a necessity.
So I feel that WE, that’s CITA, CIG and others all need sit around a table and spitball this to death. How do we all work together to make this seamless.
And CayCompass stop picking sides. Start presenting news. You can even offer solutions. We are all supposed to be on the same team, the Cayman Islands. The virus is our enemy and we MUST protect our people at all cost. We don’t fling doors open as some suggest and just DEAL WITH IT.
Thank you Cayman Compass for putting this out there in a clear and concise manner. We should absolutely stick to the opening plan, as we are ready as a country to do so. The CITA letter was also excellent!
Hoping that more companies and institutions in Cayman put pressure on the government, so that they reverse the decision to stay closed, and open in October as planned.