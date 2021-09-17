No new local COVID cases in most recent results

In an update on the latest COVID-19 results, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee Friday morning (17 Sept.) said there were no new local positive cases, but two travellers exiting from quarantine had returned positive results.

Lee, in a video message, said 1,394 tests had been carried out Thursday, with lab staff working overnight to process the swabs taken.

A prison officer who tested positive Wednesday has been linked to the outbreak at George Town Primary School. Lee said on Friday that 20 people are now connected to that outbreak, including 17 children and three adults.

The school remains closed, and students are carrying out their classwork remotely.

Lee said the investigation to trace the source of the outbreak at the school continues.

“We are waiting for the last few remaining samples to be done, and after that, we will advise when people can be released. We’re hoping that will be by the weekend. I can’t make any promises, but we hope so,” he said.

He added that officials hoped the school could reopen Monday, and that parents would be advised in due course in relation to that.

The school outbreak was flagged late Monday after a Year 6 student who visited the Cayman Islands Hospital’s Flu Clinic tested positive for the virus. All students, their parents, teachers and other staffers at the school were subsequently tested and placed in isolation.

The government plans to hold a press briefing Friday afternoon, at 3pm, to update Cayman on the latest COVID news.

