For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Forecasters at the US National Hurricane Center said Friday a broad area of low pressure midway between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde Islands is likely to develop into a tropical depression this weekend or early next week.

Given its location at this time, the developing system does not pose a threat to the Cayman Islands.

The Miami-based center said showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a tropical wave and the broad area of low pressure.

“However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development during the next few days, and is still likely to form over the weekend or early next week while moving toward the west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph across the central tropical Atlantic and then near or north of the Leeward Islands by Monday and Tuesday,” the NHC advisory has said.

- Advertisement -

It is advising interests in the Leeward Islands to monitor the progress of this system during the next few days.

The NHC has given the system a 60% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 70% chance through the next five days.

How do you feel after reading this?