Kerford crowned Miss Cayman Islands Universe 2021

Georgina Kerford has been crowned Miss Cayman Islands Universe 2021.

Kerford was one of nine women on who vied for the title during Saturday, 18 Sept.’s finals.

The event was scaled down to 300 people to meet the government’s public safety guidelines.

Kerford, 18, of George Town, will represent the Cayman Islands at the 70th Miss Universe competition in Eilat, Israel in December.

She also won Miss Photogenic, Best in Gown, and tied for Best Legs with Aliyah Harrison.

Kimberly Carlos was named first runner-up, while Aliyah Harrison and Ashley Crowe tied for second runner-up.

