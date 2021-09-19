Quarantining George Town Primary families receive assistance

1 of 8

Hundreds of families forced into an unexpected quarantine following a COVID-19 outbreak at George Town Primary School, some with little to no food and water supplies, are being assisted.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands says 427 adults and students had been assisted as of 17 Sept.

“Requests for assistance started coming in late on Friday and by Saturday morning staff at George Town Primary and Department of Education put together a list of families in need of food with addresses, and Foster’s Supermarket then agreed to put together packages and support the initiative,” according to a social media post by HMCI.

Once the food was secured, HMCI said it called in the Cayman Islands Regiment to go door to door to drop of the supplies.

The post added, “With four separate teams from the Regiment covering different geographical areas across Grand Cayman, it is expected that the food distribution will be completed tonight, and all packages will be dropped off outside the doors of the families in quarantine within the next few hours.”

The deliveries came hours after Premier Wayne Panton assured the country that his government had considered the challenges the hundreds of George Town Primary households would have to endure as a result of the quarantine.

“We are going to be addressing those needs and making sure people have the supplies, they need to effectively get them through this process,” said Panton. “We understand that there are very legitimate concerns, and we will be making sure that we address those.”

The families were placed into isolation after a year six student, with no travel history, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, 13 Sept.

The discovery prompted the closure of the school and mass testing of students, staff and parents.

The latest results revealed 21 persons, 18 of whom were students, tested positive for COVID-19 in connection with the outbreak.

No specific date has been given for the when the families will be released from quarantine.

