HSA and Ministry of Education provide masks to schools

The Health Services Authority (HSA) and Ministry of Education have engaged in a joint initiative to provide 500 masks to each school in the Cayman Islands.

This measure is aimed at providing an added layer of protection to our vulnerable children who are not yet eligible for vaccination. Minister Turner and HSA officials presented the masks to Minister O’Connor-Connolly and Ms. Ebanks-Wilks on Wednesday, 15 September.

