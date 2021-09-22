Verified vaccinated residents and travellers will now have to quarantine for seven days starting Wednesday, according to the latest update to Cayman’s COVID-19 regulations.

The change in quarantine period, contained in the new Control of COVID-19 (No.3) regulations, was gazetted Tuesday evening and forms part of government’s response to the reintroduction of coronavirus into the community.

As of Wednesday, Cayman had recorded 28 locally transmitted cases, among them children from George Town Primary School who are showing signs of the virus.

A Government Information Services official confirmed all Travel Cayman applications received prior to 22 Sept. will be allowed to quarantine for five days as stipulated under the previous regulations.

Regulations specify people allowed in

The new regulations limit the entry of unvaccinated individuals to Caymanians or residents of the Islands, children of Caymanians, or residents or children under the guardianship or care of Caymanians, or residents and those travelling with a Caymanian or resident of the Islands.

These categories also apply to vaccinated individuals; however, inoculated tourists or other visitors are also allowed entry.

Unvaccinated individuals are required to quarantine for 14 days and those whose vaccinations cannot be securely verified have to isolate for 10 days.

Any vaccinated person who is quarantining with an unvaccinated person or child will have to isolate for 14 days.

A negative PCR test is required before any isolating individual is allowed to leave quarantine.

Breaching the quarantine rules is an offence that is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $10,000 or to imprisonment for a term of two years, or to both.

The regulations also reintroduce pre-arrival PCR testing 72 hours prior to departure for individuals and children aged 5 and older who must present a medical certificate with a negative PCR test upon arrival.

The regulations also make providing a false medical certificate an offence which is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $10,000 or to imprisonment for a term of two years, or to both.

Offences for breaches

Completion of a medical and travel questionnaire is required, as well as undergoing a medical examination if the Customs and Border Control officer considers that necessary.

Anyone who is required to stay in a government isolation facility is liable to pay for any costs associated with the accommodation, unless they are: a returning student, someone travelling for government business or medical services, national athletes representing the country in an event, or parents taking their children overseas for school/medical services or to participate in representing the country in a sporting event.

Under the new regulations the medical officer of health is empowered to issue quarantine orders for those presenting false/forged vaccination certificates.

Presenting false/forged vaccination certificates is also an offence which is subject to a $10,000 fine or two years imprisonment or both.

The regulations also empower police, under the instruction of the medical officer of health, to detain and convey individuals to quarantine facilities.

In addition, a police officer may enter any place or quarantine facility, including a private residence, to determine whether a person is complying with the regulations.

