Thomas makes her mark as Miss Teen

Miss Teen Cayman Islands 2021 Asaiah Thomas has started her reign and has hit the ground running.

Already, reigning queen has been busy making radio appearances and lending a helping hand at local community initiatives.

Thomas was crowned Miss Teen Cayman Islands on 28 August at the 40th annual pageant hosted by the Lions Club of Grand Cayman and the Leo Club of Grand Cayman.

Since winning the crown Thomas has been sharing her experience over the airwaves at Radio Cayman and teaming up with the Miss Cayman Islands Universe contestants on various projects. Contestants Kianna Ebanks was named first runner-up and Niya Mothen second runner-up.

Those ladies are set to compete this weekend in their pageant which was postponed due to last week’s confirmation three community transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Thomas, who received a $54,000 scholarship from the Ministry of Education as part of her prizes, said she is still considering her options.

However, the 17-year-old she has always wanted to be an architect and is currently pursuing a Cayman Islands Further Education Centre certificate in Construction Level 2 and Cayman Islands Institute of Technology Architect Technician certificate.

“I’m proud of myself and how far I have come and I can’t wait to do what I have planned,” the teen said after copping the crown and top prizes from title sponsor Digicel and others.

Miss Teen Cayman Islands Committee chair Andrea Franklin expressed pride at the pageant and its impact and empowerment of young Caymanian girls.

This year’s theme, ‘Kaleidoscope: Past, Present and Future’, celebrated the pageant’s 40-year journey and impact it has made on past titleholders.

“Lions and Leos pulled together to make this an amazing show. It was indeed a great and memorable experience for the girls, especially nine girls with nine different personalities and diverse backgrounds. There was positive feedback from parents and contestants themselves,” she said.

Over 700 attended the pageant at the Lions Club of Grand Cayman Community Centre.

Franklin said the Miss Teen Cayman Islands Pageant is a constantly developing project of the Lions and Leo Clubs. The aim is for the Lions to handover the pageant to the Leos for full management, but until the Leos are comfortable enough to take over the Lions will continue to host the annual event.

She said the Clubs are grateful to the community for its support over the years and the many volunteers.

“Prospective Leos and Lions Lisa Clarke, Monique Myers and Joan West served as committee members and we are thankful for their contribution. We are grateful to the chaperones who helped during practices and Toastmaster Kim Connolly. She dedicated her time for the last two months working with the girls to prepare them for the pageant,” Franklin said.

She praised sponsors and donors who helped the girls along the way.

Application period for contestants for the 2022 Miss Teen Cayman Islands will be announced in the coming months.

Miss Teen Cayman Islands Winner’s roll

People’s Choice – Lexi Gould

Iliana De La Cruz Community Spirit Award – Leah Robinson

Best in gown – Asaiah Thomas

Miss Photogenic – Lexi Gould

Best Smile – Niya Mothen

Most Talented – Kianna Ebanks

Most Improved – Niya Mothen

Winner of Academic Excellence – Leah Robinson

Miss Personality – Lexi Gould

