Cayman’s locally transmitted COVID-19 cases remained at 28 Wednesday morning as Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee confirmed there were no new local positives in the latest round of tests.

However, he said in his video report that four travellers have tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 865 PCR tests conducted since his last update Tuesday evening.

Earlier on Tuesday three people had tested positive for COVID in community-transmission cases, including an unvaccinated person working in the coronavirus screening service at Doctors Hospital. They have all been isolated.

This took the total local transmission cases to 28 since 9 Sept.

Lee also said Wednesday that two people so far have accessed a third, or booster, dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the local distribution of boosters began.

“We’re currently calling forward, by name, people who are in a clinically extremely vulnerable group. After that time, the HSA will publish when other people can come forward for a third or booster dose and we will be starting… with those over 70 years old,” Lee said.

He added that the Health Services Authority will release further information next week.

“We know there is a lot of interest from the public about receiving a booster dose. However, this programme is not yet open to the public in general. The HSA will make an announcement in due course,” the chief medical officer said his written report.

Lee said 105,699 vaccinations have been administered across the Cayman Islands, of which 54,796 are first doses, representing 77% of the estimated population of 71,106, and 50,901, or 72%, have completed the two-dose course.

Vaccination by age (1st dose) 12 – 17 – 73%

18 – 29 – 81%

30 – 39 – 87%

40 – 49 – 93%

50 – 59 – 96%

60+ – 97%

“Our vaccination rates are very strong throughout the age groups,” Lee added.

He said 73% of those aged 12 to 17 have received their first dose along with more than 80% of those aged 18 to 40.

“With those 40 and above [it is] well over 90%,” he said.

Along gender lines an equal number of men and women have received their vaccinations, he added.

