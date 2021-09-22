Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Fass Hand (fahce han) Adverb — 1. Having the propensity to handle the property of others without permission. 2. Compelled to steal. 3. Thieving. 4. Unable to resist the temptation to mishandle or misplace the property of others. 5. Having ‘sticky fingers’. E.g. “Dah ol’ fass hand ting ah Corbert always gah be messin’ wit my stuff.”

How do you feel after reading this?