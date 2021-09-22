Ministry of Tourism Congratulates Miss Cayman Islands Universe 2021

The Ministry of Tourism and Transport extends congratulations to Georgina Kerford, newly crowned Miss Cayman Universe 2021. Miss Kerford will represent the Cayman Islands at the next Miss Universe pageant, to be held in Israel December 2021.

Also to be congratulated are first runner up, Miss Kimberley Carlos and Ashley Crowe and Aliyah Harrison who tied as second runners up. Reflecting on the event, Minister for Tourism, Hon. Kenneth Bryan stated “I am extremely proud of all of the contestants, who put on a stellar performance and are highly deserving of praise.

Although the event was scaled down in support of COVID-19 safety measures, the Miss Cayman Islands committee put on a dazzling show and are to be highly commended,” he said. “It was clearly evident that the contestants and their teams worked extremely hard for this prestigious event and I would like to extend my personal thanks to all involved. I also wish Georgina Kerford tremendous success at the Miss Universe pageant in December.”

The Ministry of Tourism is a proud sponsor of the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Pageant which provides an opportunity for young ladies to further their education and become leaders within our community, while serving as an ambassador to the Cayman Islands both here and abroad.

For further details on the event visit www.misscaymanislandsuniverse.com

