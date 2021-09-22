Ileann Powery and Elena Testori captured the Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation’s first women’s beach doubles of the year on Sunday, 19 Sept. at Seven Mile Public Beach.

They bested five teams en route to the finals where they faced Madi Fitz Mailhes and Sandy McCombs. The game was competitive from start to finish; however, Powery and Testori edged their opposition 21-18 to claim bragging rights and two bottles of champagne.

“It was a great experience,” Powery told the Cayman Compass. “I played with Elena; it was the first time that we played together. So, I think we did pretty well. We progressively got better as each game went by and we continuously communicated, which is key in the sport.”

Powery, who represented Cayman at the 2015 PanAm Games and five times in the NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tournament, said CIVF should continue holding mini local competitions.

“Competition is the only way you’ll get better, and it will encourage people to come out,” she said. “When it comes to allowing the younger generation to get involved, you know we had some young players here today and it’s a great way to get them thrown into the lion’s den, which also happened to me…it’s the only way you will improve.”

Behind runners-up Mailhes and McCombs were veteran players Heather Thompson and Alicia Proud-Rabess, who defeated a hungry young team in Anjia Delapenha and Kristianna Gordon.

Women’s beach doubles results Ileann Powery and Elena Testori Madi Fitz Mailhes and Sandy McCombs Heather Thompson and Alicia Proud-Rabess Anjia Delapenha and Kristianna Gordon Jessica Robbins and Rachel Cardozo Brianna Delapenha and Joanna Sammie Salas and Letitia Eyles

