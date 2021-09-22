The Economics and Statistics Office has said its census field workers will not be conducting one-on-one interviews with individuals in COVID-19 quarantine.

Instead, all those isolating will be enumerated either by phone or in person at a later suitable date, after they have completed their quarantine, the ESO said in a press release issued Tuesday evening.

It also assured that field workers will observe COVID-19 quarantine protocols when the Census 2021 starts on 10 Oct.

Enumerators will wear masks and carry hand sanitiser to disinfect their hands before visiting each household, ESO Director Adolphus Laidlow said in the release.

The census was originally planned for last year; however, it was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The last census was conducted in 2010.

From 11 Oct. the 400 census enumerators will start visiting all households in the Cayman Islands. They have been trained to strictly follow protocols around places of quarantine during the Cayman Islands population and housing data count, the ESO added.

Starting Sunday, 26 Sept., Travel Cayman will begin distributing Census Protocol COVID-19 Quarantine Information cards to households in quarantine and all incoming travellers.

“If a resident is in quarantine, the resident will show this Quarantine Protocol card given to them by the Travel Cayman Team to the mask-wearing enumerator visiting their household, who will not attempt to conduct a census interview,” Laidlow explained.

The enumerators, the ESO said, have been trained to knock on the door of a household, then step back 6 feet from the door before introducing themselves.

“All enumerators will wear distinctive Census shirts, carry Census bags and IDs, and use their Census tablets to record the interview information. Households are not required to touch any of the census materials during the interview,” the ESO said.

Residents with the Census 2021 Quarantine Information cards will be required to follow the information contained in the card to ensure they are enumerated.

“This will enable them to call, or WhatsApp text, the ESO hotline provided on the card to arrange a future telephone interview. Alternatively, they can set up an appointment date for an in-person interview by an enumerator upon completion of their quarantine,” the ESO statement added.

