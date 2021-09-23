Cayman’s Health Services Authority has said nearly 40,000 individuals’ securely verified digital COVID-19 vaccination records with QR codes have been uploaded into its MyHSA Patient Portal.

HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood, through an update Wednesday afternoon on the digitising of the certificates, said the exercise of uploading of vaccination records is ongoing, adding, “I’m pleased that nearly 75% of vaccinated persons can now access their digital record”.

She said everyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccine “is encouraged to sign-up for the MyHSA Patient Portal, as this is the primary platform to access your digital certificate”.

Countries such as the United Kingdom and United States require proof of vaccination from people travelling there.

In fact, the US, in a recent announcement, said from November international travellers will have to be fully vaccinated to be allowed to fly into the States. Travellers will also have to undergo testing and contact tracing.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, speaking Monday on Cayman Compass’s Ask the Experts panel, stressed the importance of having secure digital records and encouraging other countries to develop QR codes to protect against fraudsters.

For Cayman, having that secure vaccination record is critical, he added.

“We have had a lot of reports from INTERPOL and other sources that vaccination records are being forged. Of course, I am not saying at all the worthy people that wish to travel to the Cayman Islands are forging their documents, but we have to, in the face of such a vicious virus and infectious virus try to protect our borders, and we have done so by making sure that people are securely verified to have the shortest quarantine period,” Lee said.

HSA, in a statement Wednesday, said together with the uploading of vaccine records it will continue verification of some records to ensure that all information collected from the Cayman Islands COVID Vaccination Programme is accurate.

“All persons who are already signed up for the patient portal are encouraged to log-in and check your record for accuracy. If there is any discrepancy, please email [email protected] If your vaccination record is not showing yet, we ask that you please be patient, as that means your record will be imported soon. Only persons who have a discrepancy need to contact [the HSA],” Yearwood added.

How it works

The HSA, in its statement, explained that once logged into the portal, the digital vaccine record with QR code can be found under the ‘COVID Centre’ quick link on the home screen or under Health Record, COVID Centre, COVID-19 Vaccine Verification.

Basic immunisation records can be found in the portal under Health Record, Health Profile, Immunizations.

The HSA has also rectified a discrepancy which did not allow those aged 16 and 17 to register.

“Anyone 16 years and older can now register themselves for full access to the patient portal. Parents & guardians can sign up children 15 and under via a child proxy,” the HSA added.

It added that portal sign-up in the community is ongoing and the latest schedule is available at www.HSA.ky.

A dedicated registration officer is also available at the Cayman Islands Hospital atrium Monday to Friday, from 8:30am-5pm.

A government photo ID showing the date of birth and a valid email address are required for signing up.

In additional, people must wear a face mask at all sign-up locations.

Online sign-up for the portal will be available soon for people who have been vaccinated in Cayman but currently reside overseas.

For more information on MyHSA Patient Portal and FAQs, visit https://www.hsa.ky/our-services/patient-portal-info/

