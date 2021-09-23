Police search for two missing teenagers

Police are searching for two teenagers, who have not been seen since Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Brianna Ebanks, 13, and Anniya Stewart, 14, both of Bodden Town, were reported missing on Tuesday and police say they have not been located, or returned home, since.

Both girls attended John Gray High School on Monday, but left before the day ended, according to police. They were reportedly seen on Fern Circle, in George Town, around 5 pm later that day.

Police describe Brianna as having light brown complexion with brown eyes, about 5’2” in height, with short black hair. She is said to have been wearing a black jacket with black sunglasses, red basketball shorts and a red backpack when she was last seen.

- Advertisement -

Anniya is of slim build and dark complexion, and is about 5’4” tall with dark brown hair. She is reported to have been wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, black sunglasses and dark-coloured basketball shorts when she was last seen.

Officers are encouraging Brianna and Anniya to return home or attend the nearest police station immediately. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via the website.

How do you feel after reading this?