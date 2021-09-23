Squid leads snorkeller to lost wedding ring

When a couple gets married, two of the most precious takeaways from the ceremony are the wedding rings.

It was, therefore, not a good situation when newly-married husband James Ross managed to lose his on an underwater excursion, six months after acquiring it.

He and his wife, Kirsty McMillan, had gone for a scuba dive at Eden Rock, and James had forgotten to take the ring off in advance.

“I lost it at some point during the dive, and although we searched for it high and low afterwards, we had no luck in finding it,” James said.

Kirsty originally had hope that if they looked hard enough, fortune would smile on them, but it was not to be.

- Advertisement -

“She [was] very optimistic; however, as the weeks went on, [and] it was looking less likely that we were going to find it, she started to cheer herself up by concocting my penance for losing it in the first place,” James laughed. “Her favourite plan was inviting all our friends and family to Loch Lomond – a beautiful loch in Scotland close to our home town – to watch me jump into the freezing cold water and bless the new ring we would need to buy.”

Yes, things were looking very bleak for the young couple, particularly James, who was – no doubt – building up his skin tolerance to lard in order to prepare for that future loch swim.

At the same time that Kirsty was thinking up new and impressive ways to make James uncomfortable, Raquel Tobian – a recent Cayman transplant from Ohio – decided to go for a bit of a snorkel in the Eden Rock area on Saturday, 18 Sept. Dazzled by the sight of a squid in the water, she suddenly noticed something glittering in the sand below. She dived down to take a closer look and realised it was a wedding band.

After returning to the shore, Raquel went to the nearby dive shop to ask if anyone had reported a lost ring, but no one had. She therefore took the next step of posting her discovery on social media, in the hope that the local community would spread the word.

“I initially posted a message in the ‘Women in Cayman’ group because this group of women can literally locate anything on this island,” Raquel said. “I also shared it to the ‘I love Cayman Islands’ Facebook page.”

It didn’t take long for the hive to react. In fact, Hercule Poirot himself would have tipped his hat and twirled his moustache to show his respect for such sleuthing abilities.

“I had people reaching out very quickly, within the first hour,” Raquel said. “Shockingly, it took less than two hours for the internet to find the rightful owners!”

A friend of James and Kirsty’s forwarded them the link to the ‘Women in Cayman’ Facebook post and, at first glance, it looked hopeful.

“We were watching a 20-minute TV show on Netflix,” James said. “It must have taken us about two hours to get through because we were getting so excited.”

Raquel started chatting with them over Messenger, and the couple sent the pictures they had of his ring to see if it was a match.

“We weren’t 100% sure it was their ring until we met up the next morning to see if it fit,” Raquel said. “They were absolutely shocked it was found and very grateful. They were just married this past [March] and had lost the ring three weeks [before I found it]… The wife was joking about the punishments she had come up with for her husband to make amends for the loss, so finding the ring spared him some stress.

“They were so grateful they offered compensation, but it was not necessary; the positive feelings from getting to return such an important item [were] plenty.”

James and Kirsty were overwhelmed by their luck at getting their precious ring back.

“We are both really grateful to her for reaching out, and to the squid for leading her to it,” James said [puts the container of lard back in the pantry].

The experience generated warm, fuzzy feelings for all involved.

“I believe you get back what you put out into the world, and I certainly hope that if I ever lost something like this, someone else would do the right thing and return it,” Raquel said. “I also love the kindness of this island and want to fully embrace the mentality of being Caymankind.”

James also had words of wisdom for those considering swimming with their wedding band on.

“Listen to your wife and remove it before diving!”

How do you feel after reading this?