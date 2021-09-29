Cayman Islands Inducted as Full Member of CTO

The Cayman Islands has been inducted as full sector member of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO).

The virtual induction ceremony, which took place recently (Thursday, September 23) involved officials from the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure including Acting Chief Officer Leyda Nicholson-Makasare and other senior Ministry civil servants. The CTO team was led by Secretary General Bernadine Lewis, Acting Manager Technical Support and Consultancy, Leonard Obonyo and Manager, Capacity Development and Training, Letang Kekwaletswe.

The Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation is the oldest and largest Commonwealth membership organisation in the field of information and communication technologies. It supports its members in delivering effective information and communication technology through technical support, capacity development as well as consultancy and advisory services.

Minister of Infrastructure Hon. Jay Ebanks said that becoming a full member of the CTO is an important milestone for the Cayman Islands. “One of the important priorities of my Government is the establishment of better connectivity and reliable telecommunications. This is critical to every aspect of our daily lives, especially at this time. Strengthening technologies during this pandemic will help support our recovery and prepare us for future challenges”.

Minister Ebanks further commented, “The future prosperity of our Islands depends on the deployment and increased access to technologies and we are taking steps to invest in our digital future. I am prepared to go even further along the journey with the CTO to maximise economic activities and social well-being with the use of technologies”.

Acting Chief Officer Mrs. Nicholson-Makasare in her exchange with the CTO representatives said, “I am excited about the Cayman Islands joining the organisation. The Ministry is looking forward to deepening relationship with the CTO and fully utilising its services to support a number of cross-government projects that are currently underway”.

