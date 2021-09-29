Three rare leucistic, or pale-coloured, loggerhead hatchlings were discovered by the Department of Environment’s turtle team on Tuesday.

One of the hatchlings debuted on Wednesday in a photo on the DoE’s official Twitter account.

“The turtle team came across a rare find when excavating a nest yesterday – three rare leucistic loggerhead hatchlings. Leucism is a genetic condition that causes reduced pigmentation,” the DoE post said.

The DoE, on its Facebook page, added, “Often leucistic hatchlings have other malformations which means they do not reach the final stages of development but the team [is] happy to report that these hatchlings were healthy and strong and have been released along with others that were found left behind in the nest.”

According to Loggerhead Marine Life Centre in Florida, leucism is “a genetic mutation that is not compatible with the successful continuation of the species.

“This and other genetic mutations create anomalies, and the affected individuals are not well suited for survival. Perpetuation of these traits will weaken the species overall. Without the necessary pigmentation these individuals cannot camouflage in the sargassum, during their early years. This actually attracts predators, thereby putting these turtles as well as normal healthy ones nearby at risk,” it said in a post-hatchling summary.

The centre pointed out that the absence of protective melanin means leucistic hatchlings will be susceptible to UV sun damage, painful burning, and developing cancer.

