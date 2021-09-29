Cayman Brac Public Works Department Receives New Transport Van

The Honourable Minister for District Administration and Lands, Julianna O’Connor-Conolly has handed over the keys of a new 16-seater, 2020 Toyota Hiace to the Cayman Brac Public Works Department (PWD).

The van which was purchased by the Ministry of District Administration & Lands (MDAL), replaces an existing transport van within the PWD fleet that is at the end of its economic life and is no longer fit for its existing purpose.

“The van used prior to this became very unreliable and dilapidated. With this new van comes a much needed source of reliable transportation for the Department. We are happy to have received a new replacement, fit for purpose!” expressed Works Manager, Justin Bodden.

The primary use for the new van is to facilitate transport of PWD staff to and from the eastern districts and the PWD compound, with additional use for: transport of senior citizens to and from public functions, transport of daycare students and staff to various activity sites and the offsetting of travel expense costs, associated with on-island transport for official visits.

“If we are to expect world-class service from our civil service, it is vital to equip staff with the necessary resources to deliver upon that promise wherever possible. Our Ministry is happy to have played our part in making this necessary resource a possibility for the PWD team,” added Minister O’Connor-Connolly.

