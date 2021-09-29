Mulch available at Prospect again

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is inviting residents to collect additional “free mulch” available at the Prospect Temporary Site from 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Residents are invited to visit the site located at the National Road Authority (NRA) stockpile at Poindexter Road and to bring their shovels and bags for the removal of the mulch. The material will be supplied on a first come, first served basis. Assistance will be provided to members of the public to load small vehicles.

The DEH is also reminding residents that all temporary sites for post storm vegetative waste are currently closed to the public following the completion of the Island-Wide Vegetation Collection Schedule.

Additional information is available from the DEH at 949-6696. Individuals may also send an email to [email protected], visit the DEH’s website at www.deh.gov.ky or message its Facebook page.

How do you feel after reading this?