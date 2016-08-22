Extradition sought for indecent assault suspect

A provisional arrest request has been made by the British government to U.S. authorities seeking the return of Ato Modibo Stephens to the Cayman Islands on charges of indecent assault with an underage female.

Stephens, a track coach, left Cayman in February after messages he sent to the underage female were found on her cellphone, court records allege. He is believed to be residing in the Miami, Florida area, according to U.S. federal court records published last week. The extradition is sought because Stephens is a U.S. citizen.

The U.S. court records state that a Cayman Islands Justice of the Peace issued an arrest warrant on June 24 for Stephens on two charges of indecent assault, one charge of gross indecency and one charge of misuse of an Information and Communications Technology Authority network.

“A provisional request for extradition has been submitted to the U.S. and the process is under way with respect to this,” an RCIPS statement sent Monday indicated.