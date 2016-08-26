‘I thought I was going to die’: Branson crashes bicycle in British Virgin Islands

Businessman and Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson has suffered a cracked cheek, torn ligaments and cuts after a recent nighttime bike crash in the British Virgin Islands.

According to the businessman’s blog, he had been preparing for the Virgin Strive Challenge, a month-long expedition from the base of the Matterhorn to the summit of Mt. Etna next month, when he hit a speed bump while going downhill and was flung off his bicycle, falling headfirst to the concrete road.

“Genuinely,” said Branson in a tweet, “I thought I was going to die as I fell headfirst and bike disappeared off a cliff.”

“I really thought I was going to die…but fortunately my shoulder and cheek took the brunt of the impact,” he said on his online blog titled “My life flashed before my eyes”, “and I was wearing a helmet that saved my life.”

According to the businessman, his recovered bicycle has been completely destroyed, and in terms of injury, “My cheek has been badly damaged and my knee, chin, shoulder and body severely cut.”

Following the incident Mr. Branson was flown to Miami for treatment.

Despite his fractures, sprains and cuts, the mogul remains optimistic about participating in month’s upcoming challenge.

His biggest hardship however, “is having to drink tea out of a straw.”

“The date of the accident just happened to be the fifth anniversary of the fire on Necker Island,” said Mr. Branson in his blog. “What a way to mark it.”

“Thankfully, good fortune has smiled on me so far. It has been quite a year,” he added.

The latest Caribbean misadventure for the eccentric billionaire follows an incident in February when he was “bitten” by a stingray while touring Stingray City. The Cayman Compass also reported that he walked into a glass door, requiring three stitches on his forehead.