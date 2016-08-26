NEW: Beach Bay home damaged in Friday night fire

A fire damaged a home Friday evening in the Beach Bay neighborhood in Bodden Town, but Cayman Islands Fire Service officials on the scene said it appeared that no one was injured in the blaze.

The fire started around 8 p.m. in the garage of the two-story home on Forget Me Not Road.

Andy Kronick, who lives across the street, said he heard what sounded like fireworks and then went outside and saw smoke coming the garage of the home.

Two cars, parked in the garage, were severely damaged.

Acting Deputy Chief Fire Officer Randy Rankin said the fire “appears to have originated in the garage,” but said the Fire Service will need to investigate to be certain.

The Fire Service responded with trucks and crews from the Frank Sound and George Town fire stations.

Mr. Rankin estimated that it took the firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Compass journalist Jewel Levy also contributed to this report.