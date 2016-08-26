The Cayman Drama Society is extremely excited to be able to bring the Cambridge American Shakespeare Tour to the Prospect Playhouse next month for the first time.

Shakespearean anniversary

The tour, established under the patronage of Dame Judi Dench in 2000, is one of the major international theater tours of Cambridge University. It aims to bring the work of Shakespeare to as wide an audience as possible in the eastern United States, and now to the Cayman Islands.

The drama society launched its celebration of Shakespeare’s 400th with a three-week run of the hilarious “Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged).” The arrival of the Cambridge tour at the beginning of September will continue the celebration.

Touring show

Cambridge University’s largest international tour show has been performing to packed houses and critical acclaim for 17 years. Each September, Cambridge’s most talented actors, directors, designers and technicians travel across the Atlantic to bring a Shakespeare play to colleges, high schools and professional theaters. This year’s production of “As You Like It” will be directed by Marthe de Ferrer. She was part of the very successful inaugural visit of Cambridge Footlights to Cayman last year, and as soon as she was appointed tour director was immediately in touch with members of the drama society executive to see if Cayman would like the tour to visit.

The group will not only be performing for four nights at the Prospect Playhouse, but will also participate in a series of workshops and events at schools around the island that the drama society is coordinating.

“By being able to bring [the tour] to the island and share the passion and professionalism of these young actors, we can continue with our mission to enrich, entertain and educate,” said Beverly Edgington of the drama society’s executive.

With a modern, gender-bending, bohemian aesthetic, live music, and a lot of ribbons, the tour brings one of Shakespeare’s best-loved comedies to the stage.

Showtimes: Sept. 2, 3 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

For tickets, book online at www.cds.ky or call the Cayman Drama Society on 938-1998.

Adults: $25; Students: $20.

Book early to avoid disappointment, as shows are expected to sell out.