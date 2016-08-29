West Bay’s Vanessa Williams a Proud of Them finalist

A number of young people were honored as Proud of Them finalists at a reception at the George Town Yacht Club this month.

Candidates were nominated by friends, acquaintances and community members for reaching new heights in academics, sports, career, culture, business and community service.

At the age of 21, West Bay’s Vanessa Williams has attained a master’s degree and is close to becoming a certified public accountant. With focus and determination, this exemplary young woman has achieved in a few short years what many others would have taken much longer to attain.

Vanessa’s excellence in academics began very early on in her life. She took great strides to maintain a high level of achievement throughout her school years and was the valedictorian of her high school class.

Her childhood ambition was to become an accountant, and she worked hard to pursue that dream. Following her graduation from Cayman Academy, Vanessa went on to study at the University College of the Cayman Islands. She graduated with an associate’s degree in accounting, and was the recipient of the President’s Award.

Vanessa’s academic journey continued with her acceptance to Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan. She applied for a scholarship with accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers and was successful. In May 2014, she graduated magna cum laude with a degree in accounting, to earn her master’s degree in 2015.

Following her pursuits in higher learning, Vanessa maintained her relationship with PricewaterhouseCoopers, becoming an associate with the firm.

Vanessa continued her studies, with the goal of becoming a certified public accountant, all while working full time. In 2015, she sat and passed two of her exams, taking her halfway through the process. In June of 2016, she sat the other two exams and is awaiting final results.