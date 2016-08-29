The People Time Forgot: Duxey Ebanks

Without question, Duxey Ebanks was one of West Bay’s grand old fiddlers. In his younger days he would take his catboat and sail toward George Town for a boat launching celebration or a wedding, sometimes staying away from home for up to five days rather than sail all the way back.

He was also in high demand at kitchen dances during the Christmas season. On most occasions he would perform with a backup band consisting of Julia Hydes or Erskin Ebanks on the cow–skin drum. Cleveland Ebanks would also join in on the coconut grater.

This image was shot around 1975.

Duxey Ebanks passed away in 1990.

This photograph is from the book "The People Time Forgot" by George Nowak, available at the National Museum.