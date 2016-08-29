50 years ago: A Henning-Ebanks wedding; Anglins welcome 9th child

In the Aug. 31, 1966 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, West Bay correspondent Leila Yates wrote:

“A quiet wedding was solemnized at the home of Capt. Lenard Henning on the 25th at 7 p.m. when his eldest daughter Nell was united in marriage to Mr. Stanley Ebanks. The ceremony was performed by Rev. R. Coke in the presence of a small number of relatives. Her only attendant was her sister Sylvie and Mr. Benson O. Ebanks was best man. The bride received many lovely and useful gifts.

“Mr. Waldo Banks had an enjoyable visit with his relatives and friends. He left on the 25th for his home in Miami.

“Miss Janet Bothwell left for a visit to Miami on the 25th where she will visit with relatives. Leaving on the same plane was Donna Mae Bush for two weeks in Miami with friends. Miss Nella Janes Parsons has gone to Miami for a visit.

“Mr. Thomas Hydes and his wife arrived on the 25th. He is on two weeks’ vacation. They live in Miami.

“Mrs. Crawford Owens and little son Kern arrived on the 27th after a short visit to Miami. Travelling on the same plane were Mr. and Mrs. Carl Smith and little daughter Carla on a visit. Celia and Carla will remain for a while and Carl will return to his home in Miami after spending 2 weeks.

“Their 6th son and 9th child was born on the 25th to Mr. and Mrs. Nahon Anglin, weighing 10 pounds.

“Mrs. Hannah Ebanks has gone to Tampa to visit with her son Noland and his family.

“Mr. and Mrs. Frank Ebanks celebrated their third anniversary on the 17th.

“Mr. and Mrs. Kennedy Ebanks became the happy parents of their second child and first son on the 27th, weighing 9 pounds 13 ounces.

“To Mr. and Mrs. Jadon Ebanks of New York (formerly West Bay) the precious gift of their first child a son arrived on the 25th, named Jack Lebourne, weighing 8 and a half pounds.

“Mrs. Arthur Deschene (Peggy) arrived on the 27th from New York, where she lives. She will be here for three months.

“Blandford Banks, 22 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Waldo Banks [is] stationed in Guam Island for 16 months. He expects to be out in December.

“Misses Carol Ann and Betty Ebanks have returned from Canada. They report having a wonderful time. They were treated very kindly, met many friends and visited lots of interesting places. They wish to thank everyone who helped to make the trip possible.

“Messrs. John and Ezra Powery left on the 27th to join S.S. Dea Morris.

“Mr. Edlin Rivers arrived on the 27th from Jamaica.

“Mrs. Nina Wallace returned on the 28th from Jamaica, where she obtained her visa for permanent residence in the U.S.A.

“Miss Margaret Levoise Ebanks, daughter or Mr. and Mrs. Cleveland Ebanks of Bosun Bay, celebrated her 18th birthday on the 24th. Her youngest brother, Cleveland Lee’s birthday was on the 21st.”