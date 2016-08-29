Bahamian national held for illegal landing

A Bahamian national charged with illegal landing has been remanded in custody so that local authorities can check the story put forward on his behalf on Monday afternoon in Summary Court.

Antonio Bullard, 30, pleaded guilty to landing in Cayman on or before Aug. 25 in contravention of the Immigration Law.

Crown counsel Greg Walcolm told Magistrate Valdis Foldats that an incident had occurred earlier last week that led police to a Savannah residence on Aug. 25. A number of people were there along with Bullard.

When questioned, he indicated he was fishing from Jamaica and had drifted to Cayman some weeks earlier. He said he had been staying at the premises with the permission of a male occupant.

The magistrate questioned whether it was correct that a Bahamian was fishing from Jamaica.

Mr. Walcolm checked further and said that there was a warrant for Bullard in the Bahamas; he had traveled through the Dominican Republic and was staying in Jamaica.

The magistrate said the matter should not go any further until the court was told what the warrant was for. “We’re not going to rush this through without additional information,” the magistrate said. “This court needs the full circumstances.”

Defense attorney Dennis Brady said Bullard had been resident in Jamaica for the past two years. He had formed a relationship with a woman there and the couple are expecting a child in December.

Mr. Brady explained that Bullard had joined the crew of a fishing vessel. He was on a small boat that got separated from the mother ship during difficult weather in the area of the Cayman Trench.

The magistrate set the matter for mention again on Sept. 19 after Mr. Walcolm said that would give him enough time to check with officials in other jurisdictions.