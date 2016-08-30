Indecency charges to go to Grand Court

Errington Albert Webster appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday, when he elected Grand Court as the venue for charges of gross indecency against him to be heard.

Webster, 54, is accused of four counts of gross indecency based on incidents alleged to have occurred earlier this year.

Defense attorney Steve McField agreed to Sept. 13, as the date for the preliminary inquiry, which is a required step before the charges can be sent to the higher court.

Mr. McField commented on “the wide reporting of this matter in the media.”

He told Magistrate Valdis Foldats that there are people in the school system who are charged with offenses involving young persons, but their names have not appeared in the media.

He pointed out that the idea was to protect complainants in each case.

Referring to his client, Mr. McField stated, “I don’t think it’s quite fair that his picture is all over the media.”

If potential jurors see the picture and read the stories, there is no doubt they will be influenced, he pointed out.

The magistrate suggested that Mr. McField make an application to the court, with notice to the Crown, regarding prejudicial publication of information about the case.