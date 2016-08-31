Plans approved for new hospice facility

Plans have been approved for Cayman HospiceCare’s new $2.5 million, four-bedroom facility on West Bay Road, paving the way for construction on the community funded project to begin before the end of the year.

Funded through charitable donations, including $1.3 million from former police officer Derek Haines, who ran six marathons in a year to raise the money, the hospice will provide a comfortable, home-like environment for terminally ill patients.

Chris Duggan, chairman of Cayman HospiceCare, said he is delighted that the plans were approved at a meeting of the Central Planning Authority this month.

He said construction should begin at the site, donated by the Dart group, next to Coconut Joe’s, in the latter part of this year.

Mr. Duggan said, “This project has been an incredible community effort to date, and we will absolutely ensure that the end product will be reflective of the extraordinary efforts that have been put in by the entire Cayman community. This will very much be a community building, built by the community, to serve the community, and we are really looking forward to making it a reality.”

A sketch of the proposed facility by architect John Doak, who is contributing his work as an “in-kind” donation, shows a large Cayman-style home set amid lush gardens, dotted with palms.

Mr. Duggan said the aim is to create a comfortable, spacious building with kitchen facilities and family living spaces and children’s play areas that provide a home-like atmosphere for patients and their visitors.

He said it will be a “very comfortable, ‘non-clinical’ atmosphere, conducive for friends and family to be able to spend quality time with their loved ones, and to help make the end of life journey as comfortable as it can be.”

The facility will also be home to the administrative offices of Cayman HospiceCare, bringing the operations, fundraising and clinical staff under one roof.

The organization will maintain its home-care program to help keep people comfortable and work with their families when they choose to stay at home at the end of a terminal illness.

Cayman HospiceCare currently uses a leased two-bedroom villa at the Pines for its in-care facility.

Mr. Duggan said the planning approval was an important first step in the process.

“We still have a lot of work to complete with the architect, engineers and project managers as we move towards groundbreaking,” he said.

The hospice facility is expected to take a year to build.

It will be accessible via a new road off West Bay Road.