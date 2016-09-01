50 years ago: Unique shell collection moves to North Side

In the Aug. 31, 1966 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, North Side news included:

“Robert Sevier Fuller, better known as Bob Fuller has recently moved his collection of Caymanian shells and corals from his so-called ‘Shell Shack’ on Smith Rd. George Town to his North Side home.

“One of the first Americans to discover Grand Cayman, back in 1939, when the only means of transportation was by sailing ship from Tampa, Mr. Fuller waited 10 years before deciding to move here permanently, at which time he built his present residence in Old Man Bay on the north side of the island.

“Bob Fuller’s meticulously catalogued collection consists of over 250 different species of mollusks all found here in the Caymans.

“He became interested in the island’s shells when, during his very first visit, he found several of the beautiful Pyramidella dolabrata while bathing at Smith Barcadere. In the past 17 years of his life here he has assembled what he believes to be a pretty complete collection of the islands’ aquatic and land shells which includes a live Cerion martinianum, a land snail found in no other place in the world according to Harold A. Rehder, curator for the division of mollusks of the Smithsonian Institution.”

In the same issue, North Side correspondent Nettie McCoy wrote:

“Leaving on the 20th was Miss Alex Ebanks, who has gone to Hawthorne, California and Mrs. Clinton Whittaker and her daughter Shirley Ann for two weeks’ vacation in Miami with her cousin, Mrs. Joyce Ebanks.

“Mr. Paul Ebanks, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. Bertram Ebanks, left on the 27th to take up work with National Bulk Carriers. This is Paul’s first trip.

“Leaving on Sunday 28th was Mrs. Rose Chisholm and her little son Harvey. She has taken him to Jamaica for an eye operation.

“Rev. Betty Skates and Janet Shafer, who had been conducting a series of revival services in the district, left on Thursday to return to their homes in the USA. These meetings were conducted at the Pilgrim Holiness Church.

“On Aug. 20 Mr. and Mrs. John Douglas became the happy parents of a fine little baby girl at the hospital in George Town. This is their second child and first daughter.

“On the 25th at 11:45 a.m. Mr. Ricardo Ebanks was united in marriage to Miss Iva Connolly.

“The ceremony was performed by the minister of Seventh-day Adventist Church, at his home in South Church St. in George Town. Miss Kathleen Ebanks and Mr. Libby were the witnesses present at the ceremony.”

In the same issue, East End correspondent Charles Dixon wrote:

“Mr. Leslie Forbes left on the 27th to work for National Bulk Carriers.

“Messrs. Vernon Dixon and Evans Connor returned on the 27th to spend their vacation. They were employed by National Bulk Carriers.

“Miss Marge Gourzong returned on the 27th to spend her vacation. She attends school in Jamaica.

“Arriving from various parts of the U.S. over the weekend 27th – 28th to attend the funeral of their father, Mr. Ennis McLaughlin, were daughters Mrs. Evangeline Rankine and Mrs. Enid Banks, sons Mr. Jim McLaughlin and Mr. Evelyn McLaughlin.

“Mrs. Claire McLean and Debbie Rankine returned to the U.S. on the 28th after an enjoyable holiday.”