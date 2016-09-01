New blue iguana twins a rarity

The Blue Iguana Recovery Programme has had a successful breeding year thus far, with close to 50 new baby blues hatched, topped off with the arrival of a set of twins now settling in at the program’s North Side breeding facility.

The program’s resident breeders, Forrest and Elizabeth, had 15 successful egg hatches, from which emerged 16 babies, a truly rare occurrence as the last set of recorded blue iguana twins was born in 2013.

The pair’s clutch of eggs was laid on May 29.

Program staff placed the eggs inside an incubator set at 32 degrees Celsius at the National Trust Office, where they were closely monitored.

Blue iguana warden Karen Ford said the eggs began hatching around Aug. 8, and finished hatching Aug. 12.

“Each hatchling was measured and weighed,” said Ms. Ford.

“We found that while the majority of hatchlings measured approximately 30 centimeters from the tip of the nose to the tip of the tail, the twins measured approximately 24 centimeters.”

She added that while the majority of hatchlings weighed approximately 50 grams, one twin weighed 20 grams and the other twin weighed only 15 grams.

Despite their small size, they are doing well.

“All hatchlings have been placed inside their own individual cages at the breeding facility,” said Ms. Ford.

The hatchlings will reside there until they are two years old, when they will be released into the wild.

The twins will be shown off during tour times when facility tours are resumed.