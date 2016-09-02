Literacy Month celebrates Roald Dahl

Camana Bay will come alive with readers of all ages throughout September, as it partners with Books & Books and LIFE (Literacy is For Everyone) to host Literacy Month.

In a fortuitous turn, the events overlap with what would have been the 100th birthday of beloved author and storyteller Roald Dahl on Sept. 13.

A giant book installation in Town Centre welcomes visitors and serves as the perfect backdrop for photo opportunities, while those with a talent for rhymes may wish to enter the Roald Dahl Revolting Rhymes School Competition, which runs from Sept. 8 to the end of the month.

On Tuesdays until Sept. 27, Regal Cinema Camana Bay is hosting Roald Dahl story times at 11 a.m. for children ages 4 and under. The venue changes to Books & Books on Thursdays at 3 p.m. until Sept. 29 for ages three and under, and will be on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. until Oct. 1 for ages two to seven. The cinema will also show Dahl’s movies on Saturdays at 10 a.m. until Oct. 1.

The Visitors Centre, next to The King’s Head restaurant on The Crescent, is the location of the Reading Tree, where anyone may take a book and replace it with one of their own, from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Also, Camana Bay is donating Roald Dahl books to public schools, and some of the proceeds of Dahl books bought at Books & Books will go to the LIFE initiative.

In addition to these events, Bon Vivant is hosting children’s cooking classes called “Chocolate Factory” and “Giant Peach Pie” on Sept. 17 and 24, respectively, and for adults, “George’s Marvelous Medicine Mixology Class” on Sept. 29.