50 years ago: Turen, Kirkconnell wedding draws hundreds

In the Sept. 7, 1966 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, news from George Town included:

“Hundreds attend Kirkconnell rites: On the 31st of August Miss Rita Turen became Mrs. Yorke Kirkconnell at a ceremony performed a the Elmslie Memorial United Church by the Rev. John Lord.

“The large congregation who came to witness the marriage were ushered in by Capt. Eldon Kirkconnell, Capt. Theo. Bodden and Mr. Esterley Tibbetts. On the arm of her father, Teppo Turen, the bride entered the church beautifully gowned … the bride was attended by flower girls Judy and Terry Rutty and bridesmaids Robin Hatch (chief), Ruth Hatch, Elizabeth Kirkconnell and Julie Rutty.

“Waiting on the groom were his brother Michael as best man and Harry Chisholm and Attlee Bodden as groomsmen.

“The reception, held at Club Inferno, was attended by several hundred guests. The Hon. T.W. Farrington, O.B.E., J.P. was M.C.

“On Tuesday the 30th between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. a mosquito trap was stolen from property owned by Mr. J.D. Macdonald, adjacent to the airport.

“This trap with the battery is valued at 18 pounds and was on loan from the Indian River Mosquito Abatement District, Vero Beach, Florida in order to see if this type of trap would be useful here. It has in fact been found very suitable and an order has been placed with the Crown agents for 50 which, with spare motors and not including batteries, will cost 800 pounds.

“In addition to taking this trap, presumably the same person split a tent-like trap, also on loan, along where the zipper joins the nylon roof.

“This theft and wanton destruction has meant that an experiment, which promised good results, has had to be abandoned due to insufficient traps. Five traps had been strung right across the airfield from Monday to Friday whilst the runway was unused to check the flow of mosquitoes from the Sound moving toward Crewe Rd.

“Anyone who can give any information as to the whereabouts of this trap, which is quite useless to anyone but an entomologist, please communicate with Dr. Gigiloli or the police, or put it back where the Mosquito Control Unit will find it next morning.”

In the same issue, George Town correspondent Frances Bodden wrote:

“A delightful party was given by Mrs. Renton Stewart (Merle) at her residence on Smith Road on the Aug. 22 in honor of her daughter Dawn’s 9th birthday.

“In the afternoon she had the children and at night the grown-ups were invited when a curry dinner was served, which was enjoyed by all. Dawn was the recipient of many gifts and it was a happy time for her. She left on the third to return to school.”