New Karaoke Idol is crowned

In a jam packed room at the Hard Rock Café on Aug. 26, Nicole Hoffmann brought the house down with her renditions of Jennifer Hudson’s song, “And I am Telling You” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” taking home the title of Cayman’s Karaoke Idol.

The honor comes with a grand prize which includes a trip for two to Tampa from Cayman Travel Services, and tickets to see country superstar Carrie Underwood in concert.

In addition, Ms. Hoffmann’s demo tape will be delivered to a record executive in Nashville.

At the standing-room-only event emceed by Rooster FM Radio program director Doug Dodds, 18 finalists were judged on voice, accuracy, presence and crowd appreciation.