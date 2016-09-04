Seafarers visit First Baptist

Members of the Cayman Islands Seafarers Association visited the First Baptist Church on Aug. 28.

Association President Capt. Owen Farrington gave a brief address, remembering the church’s kind offer to host the Association’s first remembrance service on Sept. 11, 2001. First Baptist later offered its choir loft for the association’s meetings until a new home could be found, because it had space to hold all the members.

“We have over a thousand members, many of whom are getting up in age and some are sick, but we are bound by our promise to help them whenever they need help,” said Mr. Farrington.

The seafarers publish a calendar and hold an annual raffle to raise money for their activities supporting the less fortunate.