Pirates Week kicks off in Grand Cayman on Nov. 10 under the theme “Age of Romance.”

Melanie McField, Pirates Week executive director, said that over the past 39 years, the national festival has grown into the biggest annual attraction in the Cayman Islands.

During the official launch at the Government Administration Building on Wednesday, Ms. McField presented the events planned for this year, covering 14 days of activities starting in Little Cayman on Nov. 4 and 5. In Grand Cayman, events are scheduled for Nov. 10-20 and include the pirates landing, Miss Festival Queen Contest and district Heritage Days.

Pirates Week then moves to Cayman Brac on Nov. 25, and draws to a close that weekend with a family bonfire and welcome party on the Brac.

The Pirates Week and the Pirates Week Office encourages all schools, the business community, nonprofits, floats and festival competitors to use this year’s theme in their central design ideas.

The festival will offer musical entertainment, heritage, sports, culture, costumes and cuisine in a display that caters to all ages and interests.

Ms. McField said the aim of Pirates Week is to increase visitor arrivals during the off-season, to highlight the creative talents of local people and to pass down traditions and enjoy what the Cayman Islands has to offer.

Ms. McField said the district Heritage Days will incorporate cultural entities such as the National Gallery, the Cayman Islands Cultural Foundation and the Tourism Attraction Board’s sister agencies – the Botanic Park and Pedro St. James Castle.

The festival office is subsidized by the Tourism Attraction Board, and the festival is sponsored by the government and private sector. At a press conference on Wednesday, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell was presented with a copy of the Pirates Week poster, which highlights a swashbuckling couple encouraging the “Year of Romance.”

Joseph Hew, councilor for tourism, said the festival is a mammoth undertaking and the Pirates Week Office depends heavily on the commitment of volunteers to ensure that the festival is run in a safe and timely matter.

He appealed to all those who would like to lend a hand during the festival to contact the Pirates Week Office.

Visit Cayman Islands Pirates Week Festival on Facebook, cipiratesweek on Twitter or www.piratesweekfestival.com.