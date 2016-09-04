Arrest for writing ‘indecent words’ on declaration card

A traveler was arrested by Cayman’s Customs Department for disorderly conduct after he wrote “indecent words” on his declaration card.

The man arrived at Owen Roberts International Airport on Aug. 22. on a flight from the U.S.

“A male passenger arrived on an American Airlines flight from Miami, Florida. After clearing through Immigration and arriving within the Customs controlled area, the passenger produced his Declaration Card but had failed to declare a particular item,” Acting Deputy Collector Jeff Jackson wrote in a press release.

“The passenger was advised and given back the declaration card so that the item could be properly declared. The passenger then took the declaration card and wrote ‘indecent words’ on it and returned it to the Customs officer.

“The passenger was then arrested and cautioned and subsequently charged with the offence of Disorderly Conduct. Customs Officers understand the challenges of border protection and we will continue our important role in defeating crime and protecting our borders,” said Mr. Jackson.

Acting Collector of Customs Marlon Bodden said, “We want to make it abundantly clear that the Customs Department will not tolerate any passenger(s) conducting themselves in any rude or unacceptable manner through their words or conduct and we will take action towards this type of behaviour.

“Passengers should always be mindful of the consequences of going to Court, which could attract cost, expenses, missed days from work and may sabotage future background checks.”