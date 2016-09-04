Cayman, Honduras leaders talk flights, food

The importation of food, direct flights and a partnership for an undersea telecommunications cable were on the agenda in bilateral talks between the leaders of Cayman and Honduras Friday.

A delegation from the Central American nation, including President Juan Orlando Hernández, made a brief visit to George Town last week, after a Cayman delegation including Premier Alden McLaughlin, Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell and Cayman Airways CEO Fabian Whorms visited Honduras in mid-August.

“We also discussed opportunities which seem available for there to be direct importation of produce, seafood and meats from Honduras to Cayman,” the premier said at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Premier McLaughlin said importing foodstuffs from Honduras would increase the quality of food in Cayman, “at a significantly reduced cost, avoiding the need for the goods to first be shipped to Miami.”

The leaders continued talks regarding a strategic alliance involving Honduras

and Cayman Airways, particularly “the role that Cayman Airways can play in providing increasing lift into Roatán, La Ceiba, and other cities,” the premier said.

Extending visa offices and arrangements and the further development of the Honduras consulate in Cayman were also discussed.

Mr. Kirkconnell said the meetings were very much aimed toward establishing a framework from a government standpoint that the private sector and Cayman’s statutory authorities can use to benefit both countries.

President Hernández said a delegation from Honduras will attend the Caribbean Week of Agriculture event, which will be hosted in Cayman Oct. 24-28.

It was his first visit to Cayman.

“I am very optimistic about what we spoke of today. I am certain that my delegation will be coming to the conference. I am certain that producers in Honduras can contribute to bringing fresh food to your country to sell,” President Hernández said.