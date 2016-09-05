Does Cayman Airways really provide ‘value for money’?

“Officials: Cayman Airways provides value for money,” Sept. 5

It never ceases to amaze me just how much nonsense Cayman Airways representatives can dream up to justify their annual government handouts.

The idea that Cayman Airways is somehow setting a “price point” that other carriers like JetBlue and American are being forced to follow is not just pure fantasy, it’s delusional. The true picture is that the major carriers are setting the price point and forcing the Cayman Islands government to match it by underwriting the fares.

In fact, I suspect if the Cayman Airways subsidies were really impacting the competition on routes like Miami and JFK, the airlines’ lawyers would be screaming “foul” in the U.S. courts. The reality is far more likely that this is simply all money going down the drain.

The time when Cayman Airways’ books are opened up for public scrutiny so we can see where all this money is really going seems long overdue.

David Williams

***

I support government help in funding Cayman Airways. It is our national airline, remember. So the same way private schools and other private organizations look to their stipend from government every year, I think Cayman Airways should continue having theirs too.

Twyla Vargas

“Britannia, Dart in dispute over golf course,” Aug. 31

Dart wants to know for sure what the expectation between it and Britannia actually is via the court. Not unreasonable.

I find it hard to believe Dart would want to upset neighbors (prime wealthy customers) to its product. Clearly evidence of a relationship between the properties exists; however, I doubt they are strong enough to infringe on Dart’s usage of the property as they see fit. This would include repurposing the golf course land.

Britannia’s usage/access to Dart beachfront and charge privileges would seem to benefit both parties, plus provide Dart a revenue stream to cover the relationship via the strata(s). Bringing this plane in for a landing may require a little turbulence, but I can’t help but think people will clap when it lands.

David Burke

***

Some years ago I was involved with a condo at Tamarind Bay, which is on the water. Directly behind them is another condo that owned a tennis court. Tamarind Bay paid towards the maintenance of the tennis court and had legal use of it.

Hurricane Ivan damaged the tennis court and the condo that owned it wanted to convert it into a car park. But Tamarind Bay took them to court to stop them. It seems like this sort of argument here.

This will be an interesting court case.

Norman Linton