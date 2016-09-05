Handgun, ammo charges go to Grand Court

Firearms charges against Randy James Parchment were committed to Grand Court on Monday after the defendant elected to have his matter heard in the higher court.

Parchment, 35, is accused of having an unlicensed Smith & Wesson .38 revolver on Aug. 5 at the Dolphin Centre on Eastern Avenue. In the same location, he is accused of having six live rounds of ammunition.

The third charge relates to 44 rounds of ammunition found after a search warrant was executed at Parchment’s George Town residence.

Defense attorney Crister Brady confirmed he had gone through the documents in the case for the preliminary inquiry to take place.

He agreed to have his client brought to Grand Court for mention on Sept. 16.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats remanded Parchment in custody until then.