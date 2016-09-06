50 years ago: Ryan, Scott wedding draws a large crowd

In the Sept. 7, 1966 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, Cayman Brac correspondent Lilian Ritch wrote:

“Perhaps the largest crowd ever gathered at the West End Baptist Church on Aug. 27 to witness the marriage of two popular young people, James Montgomery Ryan and Shirley Olee Scott.

“Jimmy is the second son of Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Ryan of Stake Bay and Shirley the youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Olney Scott of the West End.

“The small Union Tabernacle was tastefully decorated … Mrs. Audrey Ryan played wedding airs at the piano and Rev. Lee King sang ‘O Perfect Love’ as the nuptial parents entered.

“The attendants were Sharon Ryan in rose pink, Robert Hurlston, Patsy Ann Scott in lime green, Geral Scott, Gay Grant in turquoise blue, Kenny Ryan, Pansy Kay Bodden in melon pink and Durl Grant. Mrs. Mary Lou Foster in lemon was Matron of Honour and Trevor Foster, Best Man. Little Terry Foster in Rose Pink and Steven Scott the ring bearer entering together made a very cute pair.

“The bride entered quiet and graceful leaning on the arm of her father. Her dress of French lace was gorgeously beautiful, made in bouffant style of close fitting blouse with scalloped neckline finishing in a V at the back, long, close fitting sleeves and full three tiered skirt and a train. Her elbow-length veil was held by a silver coronet and she carried a bouquet of white roses and lilies of the valley. During the signing of the register Mrs. Audrey Ryan sang ‘God Bless this Hour.’

“The ceremony was performed by Mr. W. Taylor Foster. The little church was filled. As the newly married couple stepped out some 200 friends and well-wishers gathered outside showered the radiant bride and groom with happy felicitations.

“The reception was held at the home of Capt. and Mrs. Curwin Foster where Mrs. Foster and another sister of the bride, Mrs. Scott, were the charming hostesses.

“Mr. and Mrs. Shirley Dilbert received the happy gift of a daughter, a sister for Denny, on Aug. 6 at the North Shore Hospital, Miami, Florida.

“Mrs. Lily Mae Scott of the West End died on the 2nd of September and was buried the same day. Not in the best of health for many years, she was confined to bed at the residence of her daughter Elda, Mrs. Vannie Dacres, for the previous few days. She was born Oct. 14, 1891. She was the widow of John Henley Scott. She is survived by her daughter and a son, Henley, who is away at sea.

“We welcome these little strangers born at Nurse Petrona Bodden’s home:

“On the June 25 Kathy Romaine who was born to Clibborn and Josephine McLaughlin of Spot Bay.

“A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Harrison Myrie of the Creek on Tuesday, Aug. 30, weighing 9 pounds.

“Their first son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Solomon Rankine of Spot Bay on Sept. 1, weighing 8 pounds.”