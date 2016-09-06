Brac seniors enjoy social night

Good times, good friends and plenty of reminiscing were all on the agenda at a recent seniors event on the Brac.

Sixty-eight seniors enjoyed a happy and uplifting time at a social held in their honor at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre on Aug. 31.

Brackers Raymond Scott, Quincy Brown, Leila Hurlston and Temple Tatum offered up musical entertainment, while Carley Ebanks and Annie Rose Scott rang in the laughs with jokes and trivia tidbits about Cayman Brac.

Organizers encouraged seniors to keep the monthly socials alive and to their liking, and a committee was then formed among the seniors to help with organizing future events.

Appreciation went out to the Department of Children and Family Services, the Public Works Department, musician Raymond Scott, Pastor Joel Scott and entertainers Quincy Brown, Temple Tatum, Leila Hurlston, Arlene Williams and Carley Ebanks.

Also mentioned were Remardo Ebanks, Sharon Connolly, Ivan Whittaker, Bouvia Ferguson, Norma Scott. The community care workers of the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre also pitched in.

Mexi-Ann Grant said she missed the previous seniors’ bash, but was glad to be on island for this one and she enjoyed herself immensely.

“I love to get together with all the other senior citizens and people that I haven’t seen in a while and get to talk about what is happening,” she said.

“It is a very good thing that is happening on the Brac, and I just love going there and seeing all my friends.”