For some children, maritime careers a hard sell

At a session on seafaring at George Town Primary School on Tuesday, students were introduced to career opportunities in the maritime industry. Jobs in the sector are adventurous and well paid, the Year 6 students were told.

But for some of the students, a career in the maritime industry proved to be a hard sell.

They said they preferred a career “on land.”

“It’s much safer and we will not drown,” a student shouted.

“We are afraid to die,” a girl added.

Students were shown a slide presentation on the various careers that a life in the maritime industry offers.

The 40 students gathered in the school hall were listening to a presentation from female maritime industry leaders, who are attending the inaugural Conference of the Women in Maritime Association, Caribbean.

“What we are doing is visiting different schools with the maritime ladies attending the conference from around the region, and telling students how they [can get] involved in the maritime industry, and what they actually do within the industry,” said Vangie Hunter, an agent for Hybur Ltd., which is hosting the WiMAC conference, along with Cayman Shipping Registry.

Sharing her experience in the shipping industry with the students, Michelle Scipio-Hosang said she repairs ship engines and machinery. She said she gets to travel all over the world and meet different people.

Her job is exciting, Ms. Scipio-Hosang told the students, despite sometimes getting all greased up.

Jennifer Nugent-Hill, working with Tropical Shipping as a director of governmental and community affairs, said it is a fulfilling career.

She started as a manager on the island of St. Croix, she said, when they were looking for a general manager who had experience in crisis management.

Dwynette Eversley, WiMAC first vice president, Trinidad and Tobago, said there are many career opportunities in the maritime industry that do not involve going to sea.

Some of the students, however, still expressed concern.

“You associate water with dying?” asked Joanne Edwards-Alleyne, general manager at the Shipping Association of Trinidad and Tobago. “How many of you can swim?” she asked.

All of the children raised their hands.

“That’s the first criteria for a career at sea,” she said.

“For all you landlubbers, there are other opportunities, like a marine pilot, that is the best of both worlds – you get to bring in the ships. And there is also the tugboats,” said Ms. Edwards-Alleyne.

“Would you love to sail around the world and meet different people?” she asked.

To this, the students responded positively.

“Learn more about the sea because you do live on an island; we need to know all the opportunities that exist at sea and on land. And who knows, you might come across one that ignites your passion. Despite the sea and your reservations about it, you won’t die. In fact, more accidents happen on land then on sea,” she said.

Education Minster Tara Rivers made a brief appearance at the presentation. She encouraged students to learn all they could about opportunities that exist for both women and men in the shipping industry.

She reminded students of the shipping heritage of their fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers who went to sea to build the country.

Since the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association was formed two years ago, they have been conducting an outreach program for students, educating them about careers in the maritime industry in the Cayman Islands and in other countries.

School Principal Marie Martin was pleased the students were hearing about career opportunities at an early age. “It’s good to expose our students at a very early age to a variety of career options,” she said. “For girls, it’s an eye-opener, and the possibility exists to move away from the traditional careers of nursing, hairdresser and teacher. After all, the sky is the limit.”