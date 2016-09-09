North Side cleanup set for Saturday

Rotary Grand Cayman is teaming up with two government ministries for a cleanup of the Old Man Bay and Rum Point Road areas.

The Sept. 10 cleanup starts at 6 a.m. on the Old Man Bay Playing Field.

Organizers ask members of the public to come out and bring their families, neighbors, friends, classmates and fellow community group members.

Their goal is to bring community members together to improve the appearance of the neighborhood and address concerns such as safety, resources and emergency preparedness.

Water, gloves and garbage bags will be provided.

More information is available from Vanda Powery 916-7902 or Alex Johnson 916-8232.