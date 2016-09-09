This is what’s playing at Regal Camana Bay in September

Everyone is back to school in September, so amidst the groans over renewed homework and the end of summer vacation, there can be the relief of some light entertainment at the cinema in the evenings or on the weekend.

This seems to be the year of remakes. There was “Ben Hur” a month or so ago, and now “The Magnificent Seven” hits screens with Denzel Washington in the lead role. The original “Seven Samurai” and its subsequent English counterpart set in the Old West, starring Yul Brynner and Steve McQueen, are some pretty big shoes to fill. Let’s see if Mr. Washington is up to the task.

There are a lot of action films this month, plus a couple of thrillers, and a fantasy film based on a book of the same name: “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.” The only genre that seems to be a bit thin on the ground is comedy, although “War Dogs” looks like it might bring the odd laugh.

How will the films fare with the critics? Time will tell.

Sept. 9

“When the Bough Breaks”

A surrogate mother (Jaz Sinclair) develops a dangerous obsession with the man (Morris Chestnut) who hired her.

“Hands of Stone”

At age 72, legendary trainer Ray Arcel (Robert De Niro) comes out of retirement to coach world-class Panamanian boxer Roberto Durán (Edgar Ramirez). Arcel becomes a mentor to the ferocious fighter, convincing him that winning ultimately comes down to strategy. After scoring knockout after knockout, Duran prepares for a bout against Sugar Ray Leonard, the undefeated lightweight champion. Five months later, on Nov. 25, 1980, the two titans meet for an infamous rematch that makes boxing history.

Sept. 16

“Sully”

After landing a plane in New York’s Hudson River, Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger (Tom Hanks) faces an investigation that threatens to destroy his career and reputation.

Sept. 23

“The Magnificent Seven”

Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries (Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke) to battle a ruthless industrialist (Peter Sarsgaard) in the Old West.

Sept. 30

“Deepwater Horizon”

Disaster strikes in the Gulf of Mexico when a drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, resulting in the biggest oil spill in U.S. history.

“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

A teen (Asa Butterfield) discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies.

