The Jolly Roger, famous for its role in Pirates Week and sunset cruises around Cayman, is getting a new mast.

Jolly Roger Manager Richard Kauffmann said the ship, a replica two-thirds the size of Christopher Columbus’s 15th century galleon Nina, recently suffered some damage in a rough storm at sea.

The Jolly Roger was commissioned and built in 1986 in St. Petersburg, Florida, and originally christened the Lady Barbara.