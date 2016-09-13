CIMA appoints acting head of Banking Supervision Division

Gloria Glidden has been appointed acting head of the Banking Supervision Division at the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority from Oct. 1.

Her appointment follows the resignation of division head Charles Ilako, who will leave his position on Sept. 28. Mr. Ilako joined CIMA in May of last year from the Jersey Financial Services Commission, where he was an executive director for policy and strategy.

Mrs. Glidden has been the deputy head of the authority since March 31, 2014.

In her new role, she is responsible for overseeing the supervision of international and commercial banks and trusts, the development bank, money services businesses, building societies and cooperative societies in the Cayman Islands.