JP Integra Group expands and rebrands

Specialist financial services firm JP Integra Group has announced the expansion of the firm’s services; it will now target the private capital sector with a wider offering. The firm also plans to grow its business in the Americas with the launch of representation in the United States.

In addition, the firm has changed its name from JP Funds Group to JP Integra Group to better reflect its services for global family offices, high net worth individuals and investment managers.

The expansion of the firm’s offering comes in response to a number of challenges faced by the private capital industry, JP Integra said. These include an increased regulatory burden, amplified scrutiny from the public, politicians, tax and financial monitoring authorities, common industry stagnation and other demands inherent in the process of launching a fund.

Executive Chairman Phil Griffiths said, “The expansion of our services and rebrand presents an exciting new chapter for JP Integra Group. As the complexities of the investment world continue to increase, we want to be a strategic partner to the companies in the private capital industry, offering them both dedicated support and thorough expertise in all aspects of fund, investment management and administration.

“We believe that making the right decision today is better than fixing a problem tomorrow; we proactively empower investment professionals to achieve their goals by building, maintaining and servicing investment vehicles and continually supporting client needs as team players and partners.”

Established in 2007, the firm developed as a Cayman Islands-centric specialist in global fund launches, facilitating more than 150 fund launches and servicing clients across multiple jurisdictions.

With 80 to 85 percent of global hedge funds domiciled in the Cayman Islands, the islands will remain a key hub of activity, the firm said, in addition to representation in Switzerland, the U.K., Singapore and now the U.S.

Along with the expansion, JP Integra has added five team members, including Peter Cockhill, formerly managing partner at Ogier in the Cayman Islands, as legal director; Eduardo Silva, a former president of the Cayman Islands Bankers Association and chairman of Cayman Finance; and Dave van Duynhoven, previously Cayman head of operations at Ogier and Appleby.